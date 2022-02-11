Thiago Alcantara’s three-word summary of another three points for Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara was surprisingly given his first start since injury against Leicester City, in the 2-0 victory at Anfield.

Our No.6 was in his usual classy form as he demonstrated his all-round midfield talents with passing, tackling and an all-together high energy performance in a red shirt.

Following the match, the Spanish international took to Instagram to share his love of not just the victory but the location in which it was achieved.

READ MORE: James Milner only speaks to his children in Spanish in another example of his elite determination and mentality

The 30-year-old said: ‘Enjoying Anfield nights 🔥 #YNWA’.

Simple yet satisfying, at one point near the end of the game his raised he arms to get the Kop singing louder and help his team over the line which really exemplifies the importance he places on the fans to help in key moments.

That second goal was so crucial to kill the game and thankfully for everyone inside the stadium it came early enough for us to be able to enjoy clinching all three points.

You can view the comment on Thaigo’s Instagram account:

#Ep33 of The Red Nets Podcast: Diaz’s debut, Elliott’s return, Mane to La Liga?… and more!