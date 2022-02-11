Tyler Morton on Jurgen Klopp’s elite managerial skills that help him ‘become a better player’

It’s no surprise to hear that Jurgen Klopp is a great manager but the words of Tyler Morton give a brilliant insight into his skills.

The Wirral-born midfielder has been handed eight appearances this season, in what has been a real breakthrough campaign and a sign of the trust the boss has in the youngster.

Our No.80’s words on the German have been shared in a post by Sport Bible and it’s clear the respect that the academy graduate has towards the man who handed him his Liverpool debut.

The 19-year-old said: ‘He told me that if anything goes wrong then it’s not on my back, it’s on his.

‘He wanted me to know that I am good enough.

Those words help you become a better player’.

The boyhood Red would have been supremely relieved to hear these words and it must have taken so much pressure off him, when he wore the Liverbird for the first time with the first-team.

In response to the post being shared online, the young lad shared it on his Instagram story and replied with the comment: ‘🙌❤️’.

You can view the quotes via SPORTbible on Instagram:

