(Video) “I’d score 30 goals a season for him” – John Aldridge on the role he could play in Jurgen Klopp’s team today

John Aldridge is one of the greatest goal scorers Liverpool have ever had, even though he spent less than three years with the club.

Being a Scouser and a goal scorer meant that he was really well respected by his own fans and his abilities are statistically judged alongside some of the best our club has ever seen.

The man with 63 goals in 104 games for the Reds was a guest on the Greenhills Chats – Explore creative minds… podcast and was asked what role he would play if he was in Jurgen Klopp’s side during his prime.

READ MORE: Leicester City fans act in ‘solidarity not charity’ as they donate to Liverpool food banks

The 63-year-old said: “Technically I’m not good enough to get in Klopp’s team but I’d score 30 goals a season for him that’s no problem!

“With them crosses coming in from Trent and Robbo I’d score a ridiculous amount of goals, but mind you I was blessed too, talk about them two but I had Barnesy, Ray Houghton and Peter Beardsley wow, that was amazing.

“But you look at Klopp’s team now and I don’t know, it’s all hypothetical what players in my day would be worth or valued, I don’t know”.

It’s always hard to tell who would do what in whatever era but if you were good enough then, you’d be good enough now and Aldo’s scoring record would hold up in any era.

It’s always nice to think of what it would be like to add some real club legends into this already legendary side though.

You can watch Aldridge on this topic (at 16:48) via Greenhills Chats – Explore creative minds… on YouTube:

#Ep33 of The Red Nets Podcast: Diaz’s debut, Elliott’s return, Mane to La Liga?… and more!