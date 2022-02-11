(Video) John Aldridge names his all-time Liverpool dream team, with one current player making the XI

John Aldridge has one of the best scoring records for Liverpool, despite the short time he was with the club, and has named his best XI.

Being a fan turned player, the Scouser has a unique insight into what it means to play for the club and also on who he has enjoyed watching in his years as a fan and player.

The man with 63 goals in 104 games was a guest on the Greenhills Chats – Explore creative minds… podcast and had an interesting choice of players.

The 63-year-old said: “Clem in goal, right-back would have to be Phil Neal the most decorated player, left-back would be Emlyn Hughes, the two centre-backs would be van Dijk and Hansen.

“Two midfield players, it’s 4-4-2 by the way, the two midfield players would be Steve Gerrard and Graeme Souness, left-wing John Barnes, right-wing Kevin Keegan.

“Up front – Dalglish and Roger Hunt, that would be my dream team”.

Quite a compliment for Virgil van Dijk to make it amongst the list of other players in the squad and it’s testament to his ability in the current team and in the history of our illustrious club.

We can only assume that Aldo would have put himself on the bench too, his goal scoring record alone deserves that!

You can watch Aldridge name his all-time XI (at 27:50) via Greenhills Chats – Explore creative minds… on YouTube:

