(Video) Sadio Mane returns to Liverpool training as Reds prepare for trip to Burnley

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has returned to training with Jurgen Klopp’s side for the first time since winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

The No. 10 hasn’t featured for the Reds since the 2-2 draw with Chelsea on January 2 and the 29-year-old will now be looking to return to the starting XI for the trip to Turf Moor on Sunday.

An immediate return to Klopp’s team won’t be easy for the former Southampton man, however.

January signing Luis Diaz has impressed in his two appearances so far for his new side and our German boss may provide the Colombian with another chance to impress from the start against Sean Dyche’s outfit.

Klopp discussed the return of the AFCON champion in his press conference this morning.

“We make a decision after that [training], how he feels and all that stuff,” the former Borussia Dortmund boss said.

“Emotionally, he’ll still be high-flying, physically, we have to see how intense it was for him the last few days.”

The competition for a spot in the starting XI will only improve our squad – a lot of players thrive when they feel their position is under threat and they are significantly challenged.

As long as the competition remains a friendly one then we’re all for it!

Klopp also confirmed that Jordan Henderson will return to action against Burnley.

You can see a video of Mane returning to the training pitch below via @LFC on Twitter.