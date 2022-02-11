(Video) Stan Collymore discusses the impact Luis Diaz’s arrival could have on Liverpool’s hunt for silverware this season

Former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore has discussed the impact that January signing Luis Diaz can have on this season’s campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s side remain in contention for four different trophies this season but find themselves nine points behind league leaders Manchester City at the moment, although they do have a game in hand on the Cityzens.

“Someone like Diaz coming in, already amongst one of the best attacking units in world football, could well be the difference between winning the league cup or not, could well be the difference between finishing the Inter Milan game in the first leg or winning comfortably over two legs and getting silverware at the end of the season,” the 51-year-old told Empire of the Kop.

“I think for me looking at it now, I still think Manchester City are catchable, it’ll be difficult because they’re on a good run and they’re one of only two teams, Liverpool being the other, that in my personal belief can go on a 15-20 game unbeaten run.

“They’re the only two teams and they’ve proven it over the last two or three seasons.

“Let’s say the title is City’s, I think for Liverpool to come away, because they’re one of the two or three favourites for the Champions League, toss of the coin in terms of the Wembley game against Chelsea and potentially an FA Cup as well, Liverpool could still be coming away with two or three trophies this season which would represent real progress and real success.”

Klopp’s side will have their first chance to lift a trophy when we face Thomas Tuchel’s side at Wembley on February 27.

Although no game in Europe’s premier competition is easy, we should have enough to progress through the two-legged knockout tie against Inter Milan and into the quarter-final.

We just need to focus on ourselves, continue performing well and winning games and we’ll see what trophies we end up with come the end of the season.

The signing of Luis Diaz will certainly help us, in his two appearances so far he’s looked extremely sharp and appears to have strengthened our squad significantly already.

You can catch Collymore discussing Diaz’s impact below via our Twitter page.

