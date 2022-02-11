(Video) Stan Collymore discusses the prominence of all-round midfielders in today’s game and names one man as the prime example

Stan Collymore has claimed that Premier League clubs are now looking for midfielders that ‘have got a little bit of everything’ and named the one player that is the prime example of a modern-day midfielder.

The Reds saw Gini Wijnaldum leave the club for PSG last summer and many fans have suggested that the club are still yet to replace the Dutchman.

“I think we’re going back to midfielders that have got a little bit of everything,” the 51-year-old told Empire of the Kop.

“I think it would be really remiss for somebody like Jude Bellingham, that can get forward, is rangey, that has got good decision making in terms of his passing, but also can put a tackle in and sit in front of the back four, to split things up.

“In COVID times, even Premier League clubs, aren’t as flush, except for the oligarch clubs, as they were.

“They’re now actively looking around, and I know this, I speak to a lot of people at Premier League and Championship and below clubs, they’re looking for players that can do… Bobby Firmino, Diogo Jota and [Luis] Diaz, you could stick left, right, centre, drop off, you get two or three players for one and it would be the same in midfield.”

It certainly helps both the manager and the team when a player is versatile – the one player that springs to mind when you mention that term is James Milner.

Our No. 7 has played both full-back positions as well as his usual midfield position during his time at the club and his high standards and impressive displays remain no matter where he plays.

We do have unbelievable talent in the middle of the park and it’s one of the areas in which we have a lot of squad depth, but with Milner, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson all ageing, it may be an area that Klopp looks to strengthen in the summer.

Of course, we have Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and even Tyler Morton coming through, as well as Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain amongst the ranks, but a marquee midfield signing should be the next arrival at Anfield for many supporters.

