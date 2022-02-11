(Video) “There is belief” – Virgil van Dijk refuses to rule out Liverpool’s chances of winning the Premier League

Virgil van Dijk didn’t want to delve into the possibility of winning the Premier League title but certainly didn’t rule it out after the win over Leicester City.

The Dutch skipper was also on captain’s duty for Liverpool, in the absence of Jordan Henderson, and led the team to a superb victory and clean sheet to continue a strong run of form.

With a game in hand and Manchester City still to play, there is a possibility we could be within three points of the league leaders and so questions about the thought of winning the title were asked in the BT Sports studio.

The 30-year-old replied: “Not at all, at the moment and I’m absolutely honest.

“We’re in February, luckily we’re in all the competitions still and we’re enjoying it – we give the same answer every time! We focus on the game ahead of us.

“We have no influence on what the other teams are doing, obviously Manchester City is fantastic and if you look at their games, they look very comfortable.

“This season still has so many games to go and anything can happen, we’ve seen it in our position a few years ago and we were up by a margin and were unlucky to give it away.

“There is belief … but this is something that is out of our hands at the moment”.

It’s an honest answer and there is certainly a long way to go, with the odds stacked against us, but we can achieve everything and nothing this season and all in the final three months.

All we can do now though is what our centre-half says, concentrate on the next game and hope that it ends in silverware.

You can watch van Dijk's full post-match interview via Football on BT Sport on Twitter:

