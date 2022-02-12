(Images) Liverpool’s proposed new Nike home shirt for 2022/23 season has been ‘leaked’ online

Images have been ‘leaked’ of the possible home shirt for the next campaign and Nike have apparently gone for a more classic design.

It does often feel like you can’t please all the people all the time and especially when it comes to Liverpool kits, perhaps this season’s away shirt being an omission to the rule.

The truth is the wackiest designs can appease as many people as the most simple ones and the images for the shirt that could be gracing Anfield next season is certainly more of the latter.

There are always plenty of different designs ‘leaked’ and mocked up throughout the year but when you see clear images like these ones, it does feel as though it could be the real deal.

With the 97 and flames adorning the neck of the shirt, the only other real detail comes on the end of the sleeves with a slight sound wave design to them that reads ‘YNWA’ on the cuffs.

Under the Hillsborough tribute is some darker red panelling which is rather unusual, it feels like that part of the shirt will annoy the traditionalists and not be enough to entertain the flamboyant design fans.

It looks like this will be the one and so the question is, what do you make of it?

You can view the images of the proposed new Liverpool home shirt via @DaveOCKOP on Twitter:

Reported new Liverpool kit for next season. pic.twitter.com/e6aed8z1fV — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) February 12, 2022

