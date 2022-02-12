Luis Diaz’s two-word reaction to Liverpool’s victory over Leicester City

Luis Diaz had an impressive Premier League debut for Liverpool as he helped his side to a 2-0 victory.

The former Porto man was handed the start from Jurgen Klopp and the full highlights of his game show how impressive he was, on what was an important victory for his new side.

The Colombian was clearly happy with his performance as he took to Instagram the day after the game to express his feelings on playing in the league for the first time.

READ MORE: (Video) Sebastian Coates one of five men to be sent off as Porto face Sporting Lisbon in Portugal

The 25-year-old wrote: ‘Amazing feelings 🔴 #YNWA’.



This continues from his girlfriend Gera Ponce who posted a video to her Instagram story, voicing her pride and love for our new winger.

It’s been a happy few weeks for one of the newest couples in Merseyside and let’s hope they can both settle in quickly and help his integration into our squad.

You can view the post on Diaz’s Instagram page:

#Ep33 of The Red Nets Podcast: Diaz’s debut, Elliott’s return, Mane to La Liga?… and more!