Sadio Mane’s AFCON efforts to be rewarded with a stadium being named after him in Senegal

Sadio Mane has secured his legacy as a national legend after his efforts that helped secure Senegal their first AFCON title.

Our No.10 scored the crucial penalty in the final against Egypt after a string of highly influential performances that included goals, assists and man of the match trophies.

Now his efforts are being rewarded with the honour of having a stadium named after the 29-year-old winger, as reported by Sport News Africa.

READ MORE: Fabinho congratulations for Anfield and his teammates for a brilliant night and win over Leicester City

After winning player of the tournament and receiving a presidential medal, the Senegalese winger may have thought the accolades had stopped coming but now his home region of Sedhiou have announced their plans.

The mayor of the city has said: “Sadio Mane has honoured Senegal, the region of Sedhiou and the whole of Casamance.

“I would like, through this decision to give the name of Sadio Mane to the Stadium of Sedhiou, to express the recognition of all the worthy sons of the region, towards a man who makes known to the whole humanity, Bambali and its chief town of region, Sedhiou.

“Sadio Mane richly deserves this gift”.

The stadium is still under development but this gesture exemplifies how far above any other national hero our man is, this is usually a feat preserved for retired players but his legacy is already so confirmed that he is being rewarded with time to further write his name into history.