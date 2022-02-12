Sadio Mane’s classy message remembering the supporters that died in Cameroon and reflecting on a successful AFCON

Sadio Mane will remember the start of 2022 for the rest of his life and now he has returned to Liverpool, he’s taken time to reflect.

Never normally a player to use his social media for long messages or posts, the magnitude of this moment on his career is clear from the most recent post on his Twitter account.

The 29-year-old wrote: ‘Little by little, I realise what has happened in the past few days and still sometimes I think I’m dreaming.

‘So proud of all of us. I can’t even find the words to describe what this means to me.

‘We wrote history! 🇸🇳

‘Thank you for all your messages and support. I also want to say thank you to the Cameroonian people 🇨🇲. It was an incredible CAN with a great atmosphere. You have been the perfect host for this competition.

‘I cannot forget to express once again my condolences to the families of all the victims, who lost their lives in the tragic accident which occurred in one of the stadiums. We will never forget them’.

It’s really poignant that he mentions that supporters that died in Cameroon during a crush outside the Yaounde Olembe stadium before the game against Comoros and we can only echo his message of condolence towards them and their families.

This has all been so important for our No.10 and it’s great that this moment has been so significant on a personal and professional level.

You can view the full message via Mane’s Twitter account:

