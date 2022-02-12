Sean Dyche rules as many as three players out as Burnley host Liverpool in the Premier League

Liverpool travel to Burnley with a clean bill of health but Sean Dyche could be without up to three players for the game.

The news that Maxwel Cornet returns to the team will be a big positive to the home fans inside Turf Moor, they will hope he can provide a cutting edge up top for their team.

Two players are confirmed to be missing the game, as reported by Burnley’s club website: ‘Johann Berg Gudmundsson is recovering from an appendix operation and Matej Vydra is in rehabilitation after a hernia operation. They are both expected to be out of action for a few weeks’.

‘Charlie Taylor has missed the last three games with a foot injury. He is getting closer to a return’.

It seems that in Charlie Taylor, there is a chance he could make a return to the squad but Matej Vydra and Johann Berg Gudmundsson will be out.

Ashley Barnes’ recent return from injury may mean that he won’t be able to last a full 90 minutes but other than these issues, it’s a pretty much full strength squad for the Clarets.

In their new 6ft 6″ forward Wout Weghorst, our defence will have a tough physical task but let’s hope we can leave with all three points.

