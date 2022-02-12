Sean Dyche rules as many as three players out as Burnley host Liverpool in the Premier League

Posted by
Sean Dyche rules as many as three players out as Burnley host Liverpool in the Premier League

Liverpool travel to Burnley with a clean bill of health but Sean Dyche could be without up to three players for the game.

The news that Maxwel Cornet returns to the team will be a big positive to the home fans inside Turf Moor, they will hope he can provide a cutting edge up top for their team.

Two players are confirmed to be missing the game, as reported by Burnley’s club website‘Johann Berg Gudmundsson is recovering from an appendix operation and Matej Vydra is in rehabilitation after a hernia operation. They are both expected to be out of action for a few weeks’.

READ MORE: Sadio Mane’s classy message remembering the supporters that died in Cameroon and reflecting on a successful AFCON

‘Charlie Taylor has missed the last three games with a foot injury. He is getting closer to a return’.

It seems that in Charlie Taylor, there is a chance he could make a return to the squad but Matej Vydra and Johann Berg Gudmundsson will be out.

Ashley Barnes’ recent return from injury may mean that he won’t be able to last a full 90 minutes but other than these issues, it’s a pretty much full strength squad for the Clarets.

In their new 6ft 6″ forward Wout Weghorst, our defence will have a tough physical task but let’s hope we can leave with all three points.

#Ep33 of The Red Nets Podcast: Diaz’s debut, Elliott’s return, Mane to La Liga?… and more!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top