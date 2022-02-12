“Still in it” – Former Crystal Palace forward on Liverpool’s chances of catching Manchester City in the title race

Liverpool were supposedly down and out in the race for the Premier League title but one draw for Manchester City has changed the opinions of many pundits.

One such pundit is Clinton Morrison and he was speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast, when he gave his thoughts on the chances of Jurgen Klopp catching Pep Guardiola’s side.

The former Crystal Palace forward has the belief that we can still close down the gap to the top and end up with our names on the Premier League trophy at the end of the season.

The 42-year-old said: “They’re still in it – if they win those two games, it’s down to three points, I think it will go right down to wire.

“Jurgen Klopp has so many options, If he can keep everyone fit, they have a great opportunity.

“Guardiola knows it’s not over. I never thought it was.

“There are lots of ups and downs in the Premier League and there is still a long way to go.”

It’s amazing how one result can chance the perception of so many people but all we can do is win our games and worry about ourselves.

Good form in the league will transfer into the cups and vice versa, so let’s hope we end the season with a trophy or two (or three, or four) and try and keep the winning momentum going.

