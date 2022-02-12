(Video) Alisson Becker’s season highlights so far show how great he’s been in our net

Alisson Becker has had a brilliant campaign between the sticks for Liverpool and his importance has never been lost on our fans.

Jurgen Klopp broke the bank to get his ‘keeper and it’s proven to be a decision that he hasn’t regretted, with a string of solid performances and huge saves in our goal.

The best thing about our No.1 is that he makes the most difficult things look easy, catching balls when they look like they can’t caught and providing an air of confidence in everything he does.

One supporter has compiled his best moments of the campaign so far and it’s great to look back on what’s been a successful season to date, with plenty more big moments to come.

Our Brazilian stopper is an invaluable member of the squad and never seems to be anything but a positive impact on the players around him.

Caoimhin Kelleher may have received the nod for the Carabao Cup final but it’s safe to say he will remain the understudy to the 29-year-old for several years to come.

You can view the full video of Alisson’s season highlights via Reddit user u/Polloseum_1:

