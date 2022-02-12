(Video) Fabinho’s midfield masterclass against Leicester City is an absolute joy to watch

Fabinho is often one of the least appreciated players in our side because his job isn’t glamorous and he makes it look so easy.

Sitting in front of a solid defence, his job is to hoover up any danger and get his telescopic legs in front of any on-rushing attacker that looks set to head toward our goal.

Our No.3 is perhaps the player who’s brilliance is best noticed when he’s not in the team but his all-round brilliant performance against Leicester City was too good to ignore.

The Brazilian has an unbelievable footballing brain and he can read the game so well, for all of these highlights to come within the same match is amazing.

For some midfielders, this compilation could be a season’s worth of highlights but it’s just another day in the office for the 28-year-old that we are very lucky to call our own.

It’s a joy to watch the former Monaco man in action and let’s hope he’s in the heart of our midfield for many years to come.

You can watch Fabinho’s full performance via @Tactical_Times on Twitter:

Fabinho is out of this worldpic.twitter.com/qIQFvUUMCO — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) February 11, 2022

