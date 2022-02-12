(Video) Jose Enrique and his wife celebrate the gender reveal of their new baby

Jose Enrique has posted a video as he and his wife celebrated revealing the gender of their baby.

The former Liverpool defender has become a huge fan of the club since his transfer in 2011 and continues to be very active on social media, in support of the Reds.

The 36-year-old was signed by Kenny Dalglish and worked under Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp before leaving the club in 2016 for Real Zaragoza.

The Spaniard recently revealed that he and his wife Amy Jaine were expecting the birth of a child and they have now revealed the gender, in a post on their Instagram pages.

They opted for the balloon popping method and it’s great to see the pair so happy, especially after the health troubles that plagued our former No.3 after his retirement from football.

Let’s hope when this new Red is born, he has plenty of silverware to celebrate!

You can watch the video via Enrique’s Instagram page:

