(Video) Kostas Tsimikas shows off his right-footed finishing in training

With Kostas Tsimikas proving such an able back-up left-back, could this clip of him using his right foot suggest he’s being trained to play on the right too?

The Greek Scouser has had a bigger impact on our squad than many expected he could and now that Neco Williams has been loaned out and no other right-back brought in to work under Trent Alexander-Arnold, this clip could suggest why.

James Milner will always be a versatile and able full-back if needed but with his contract winding to a close, perhaps Jurgen Klopp is thinking long-term by asking our No.21 to practice his right foot.

Being a back-up on both wings would greatly bolster the former Olympiacos defender’s game time and this clip of him in training shows that he certainly has some talent on that right foot of his.

The 25-year-old is shown in the video finding the top corner of the net in successive efforts with his weaker foot and it’s certainly an exciting prospect to see what could come of this.

It may of course all be nothing and just a drill that the whole squad tries with both feet but it’s nice to try and read into these things sometimes!

You can watch Tsimikas’ shooting (at 3:12) and the full training video courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user: u/snh96):

