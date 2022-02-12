(Video) Luis Diaz’s highlights against Leicester City show how impressive his Premier League debut was

Luis Diaz was handed a start by Jurgen Klopp against Leicester City and he certainly impressed on his full debut for the club.

The Colombian’s first involvement in the Premier League was a successful individual and team performance, coming away with a 2-0 victory and hearing his name sung by the Kop for the first time.

Despite not getting himself a goal or an assist, the former Porto man illustrated his dribbling skills, pace, passing, shooting and his ability to win the ball back high up the pitch.

The high pressing helped lead to the second goal of the day for Diogo Jota and it really did look like the 25-year-old fitted like a glove to the style of play accustomed to our manager, making it hard to believe that he’s only been in Merseyside for a couple of weeks.

All eyes were always going to be on him and one supporter has compiled a compilation of his full performance against Brendan Rodgers’ side and it’s certainly a fine watch.

Let’s hope it’s the first of many brilliant Premier League performances in a red shirt!

You can view the full video of Diaz via @LFC_Comps1 on Twitter:

