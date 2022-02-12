(Video) Microphone dramatically lowered for Thiago Alcantara after Virgil van Dijk’s interview is finished

Thiago Alcantara had a hilarious reaction to his microphone being lowered after Virgil van Dijk’s interview was finished.

It was after the Leicester City game and both men had been asked to speak with the media after the match, with our No.6 waiting patiently for his turn to speak.

As the Dutch captain’s interview came to a close the pair embraced and the Spanish international took to the cameras for his chat with the waiting reporter.

READ MORE: Luis Diaz’s two-word reaction to Liverpool’s victory over Leicester City

One of the people in the team had to run over to the microphone to significantly lower it for the former Bayern Munich man, which was much to the amusement of the duo.

The 30-year-old shouted: “Virg, Virg!” before signalling the drop in height to his 5 ft 7″ from our No.4’s 6 ft 3″.

It’s a great insight to the unity and interactions between the squad and it’s great to see that morale is so high, winning 2-0 probably helped too!

You can watch the video of Thiago and van Dijk courtesy of LFC TV (via @lfccxt on Twitter):

#Ep33 of The Red Nets Podcast: Diaz’s debut, Elliott’s return, Mane to La Liga?… and more!