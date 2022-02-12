(Video) Sadio Mane’s ridiculously good turn in training as he returns from Senegal in fine form

Sadio Mane has made his long awaited return to Liverpool following a victorious AFCON with Senegal.

After also being awarded player of the tournament, receiving a presidential medal and having a stadium named after him – it’s understandable why his confidence may be a little higher than usual.

Jurgen Klopp had stated he wanted to see how our No.10 was in training before making a decision on whether he can feature against Burnley, if this video is anything to go by he’ll be starting and should be handed the captaincy!

A clip from the most recent training session showed the Senegalese winger control a high ball with a John Cruyff inspired turn come touch, before then firing the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box.

It’s only a brief glimpse of his return to action but what a sight to see the 29-year-old bursting with confidence and ability, we are very lucky to have him in our ranks.

The thought of him and Mo Salah back on the pitch together is enough to get any supporter very excited.

You can watch the turn by Mane courtesy of LFC TV (via @PassLikeThiago on Twitter):

