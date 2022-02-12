(Video) Sebastian Coates one of five men to be sent off as Porto face Sporting Lisbon in Portugal

Former Red Sebastian Coates was involved in a feisty affair as Porto and Sporting Lisbon faced off in a top of the table match-up.

Luis Diaz’s former side were looking to extend their lead at the top and all but secure the Primeira Liga title by opening up a nine point lead over the side in second place.

The game was to finish 2-2 but that only tells half the story of a game that will be best remembered for five players being sent off and a huge full-time brawl between the sides.

Our former Uruguayan defender was the first player to be dismissed from the pitch after receiving two yellow cards, his second an obvious and deliberate attempt to stop Evanilson running through on goal.

Having been two goals down, Porto got the game back to 2-2 and a goal line scramble near the end of the game led to former Real Madrid defender Pepe holding his face on the floor.

The full time whistle blew and a huge brawl broke out between the sides and the referee sent a further four players from the pitch

You can watch Coates being sent off (at 3:40) and the full highlights of the game via BT Sport on YouTube:

You can watch the full brawl via BT Sport on YouTube:

