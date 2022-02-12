(Video) Thiago Alcantara’s acrobatic overhead kick attempt from the edge of the box vs. Leicester City

Thiago Alcantara was in fine form as he made his first start since his comeback from injury, against Leicester City.

Our No.6 had a brilliant performance in midfield and may have got a bit excited when he attempted an unlikely acrobatic effort from the edge of the Leicester City box.

Andy Robertson’s dangerous cross was punched away by Kasper Schmeichel but only as far as the Spanish international whose eyes lit up as he saw his name in the headlines.

READ MORE: (Video) Jose Enrique and his wife celebrate the gender reveal of their new baby

With no thought of attempting to control the ball, the 30-year-old readjusted himself to attempt an overhead kick from outside the box and it felt like Peter Crouch had returned to Anfield.

He managed to get over the ball well but the effort by the former Bayern Munich man bounced past the post and out of harms way for a goal kick, it was certainly worth a shot though.

If it had gone in, we could have filed that one right alongside his brilliant goal against Porto earlier in the season.

You can watch the video of Thaigo’s overhead kick courtesy of Premier Sport 1 (via Reddit user u/daniel080202):

#Ep33 of The Red Nets Podcast: Diaz’s debut, Elliott’s return, Mane to La Liga?… and more!