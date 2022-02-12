(Video) Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane reveal their childhood idols

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane were asked to reveal their favourite footballers when they were a child.

Speaking with BT Sport, a host of Premier League stars were asked for their answer on the same question and two of our lads had the same answer.

The dutch captain was first up and he answered: “My favourite player growing up was Ronaldinho; fantastic player, full of joy, quality and definitely my idol”.

Then came the Scouser in our team with an expected answer: “My favourite player growing up was Steven Gerrard”.

Up stepped the Egyptian King for his quick and simple reply: “Zidane, Ronaldo, Totti”.

Finally, our No.10 was asked for his opinion: “Ronaldinho – wow, skills, dribbling!”.

Not a bad group of players and it’s interesting to see that our No.4 and Senegalese winger agreed on the same player, nearly everyone answered the former Barcelona attacker in the full video too.

Our No.66 won’t shock anyone by revealing that he was a boyhood red and loved our former captain either.

As for the former Roma man saying Francesco Totti, that may explain the move to Italy in the first place and it’s certainly an impressive trio to list too.

You can watch the full video via BT Sport on Instagram:

