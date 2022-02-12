(Video) Watch Harvey Elliott’s incredible scooped sliding pass from training that has to be seen to be believed

Harvey Elliott looks to be fully back in the swing of first-team life as full training and appearances are back after his long-term injury.

The 18-year-old has featured in the last two games and followed up a goal against Cardiff City in the FA Cup with an impressive cameo against Leicester City in the league.

Still waiting for his first start since the ankle injury sustained against Leeds United in September, Our No.67 will be keen to impress in training whilst under the watching eye of Jurgen Klopp.

READ MORE: (Video) Fabinho’s midfield masterclass against Leicester City is an absolute joy to watch

Following the game against Brendan Rodgers’s side, the former Fulham youngster was in training and the video of the session showed him unleash a brilliantly unusual pass-come-tackle.

After a heavy first touch the boyhood Red had to stretch for the ball in front of him, he went to the ground and managed to scoop the ball on a 180° spin and then loop the ball to a waiting Mo Salah.

It’s much harder to describe than it is to watch but it just further illustrates the immense natural talent the Chertsey-born midfielder has in his locker.

You can watch Elliott’s pass (at 1:43) and the full training video courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user: u/snh96):

#Ep33 of The Red Nets Podcast: Diaz’s debut, Elliott’s return, Mane to La Liga?… and more!