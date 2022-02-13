Andy Gray rubbishes claims comparing Diogo Jota to Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish

Andy Gray has described Liverpool forward Diogo Jota as ‘sensational’ but has claimed that he will ‘never’ be at the level of Reds legend Kenny Dalglish.

The former Aston Villa, Wolves and Everton forward was discussing the Portugal international’s performance against Leicester on Thursday with Richard Keys on the Keys and Gray podcast and Gray was questioned whether the Liverpool No. 20 is ‘the new Kenny Dalglish’.

“I watched his two goals, the first one in a position that you have told me down the years that Dalglish… the new Kenny Dalglish?,” Keys said (via HITC).

“No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no,” Gray replied.

“I am thinking, no, no, no.

“Maybe, I agree (he is sensational). But that’s a different statement. He is sensational. He has been a brilliant buy. I said before, I had no idea he had that ability in him when he was at Wolves.

“Kenny Dalglish is the best player I played alongside. With all the greatest will in the world, Diogo Jota is never going to be that.”

I think all Liverpool fans will agree with Gray in saying that they didn’t think Jota would have this much of an impact so quickly at the club.

He is the Premier League’s second top goalscorer with 12 goals, behind teammate Mo Salah on 16, and his two goals against Leicester on Thursday earned us all three points.

But to be compared to Dalglish is maybe a step too far – the Scotsman is one of, if not the, greatest player to ever wear the famous Red shirt.

We’re all for our No. 20 continuing his fine form and performing in a similar fashion to how Kenny did in the 70s and 80s.

He’ll be hoping to find the back of the net once again today when we travel to Turf Moor to face bottom club Burnley.