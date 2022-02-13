Ex-Red expects AFCON heartache to give Mo Salah ‘more hunger’ for silverware

Former Liverpool star Michael Thomas has discussed how Mo Salah will react to AFCON heartbreak after his Egypt side were defeated by a Senegal side featuring Reds teammate Sadio Mane in the final.

Thomas has claimed that the Egyptian King is the player he is today due to his ability to respond to setbacks

“Salah is world class! He hasn’t become the player he is today because he sulks about what could have been,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“He will be disappointed just as anyone else, but I expect him to come back with even more hunger to get his hands on some silverware.”

Jurgen Klopp’s side remain in contention for four different trophies this term, beginning with the Carabao Cup final on February 27 against Chelsea at Wembley.

Liverpool decided to strengthen their squad in the recent transfer window when they signed Colombia international Luis Diaz from Porto – many Reds fans are now claiming that Klopp has the strongest squad at his disposal since he arrived at Anfield back in 2015.

Key players, including Harvey Elliott, have returned from injury and can now showcase their talent as Liverpool look to end the season strongly.

“He (Diaz) is an extremely skilful and direct player,” Thomas said.

“He can score and create goals whilst having a great work ethic. It was a great piece of business from the club and I cannot wait to see him on the pitch. The fans are going to be in for a real show.

“What a head that young boy (Elliott) has on him. To go through such an injury at a young age and come back with the hunger and desire that he has is simply amazing. He has an abundance of traits to his game and we will soon see him back to his best with time and more minutes under his belt.”

Thomas also looked ahead to the summer transfer window and named Jude Bellingham as one player Klopp should be interested in bringing to Merseyside.

The 54-year-old also claimed that he’s surprised that the Reds don’t appear to be interested in West Ham’s Declan Rice but did admit that the England international may be ‘too similar to Fabinho’.

“Both are really talented players but with a different set of skills,” he said.

“If I had control of the kitty I would sway more to Bellingham as he really looks a generational talent and has that something different going into the final third.

“Rice is a very good player but I think maybe a bit too similar to Fabinho.”

