Ex-Red weighs in on ‘amazing’ Liverpool-linked Arsenal star who could ‘become one of the world’s best’

Liverpool are said to remain in the market for at least one midfield addition in the summer, with Jurgen Klopp previously admitting the Reds were very keen still on getting a deal done for Fabio Carvalho.

Another name that has entered the rumour mill of late is that of Bukayo Saka, with Michael Thomas waxing lyrical over the player’s talent and potential.

“Saka is an amazing footballer and young man. He has all the talent and humility to become one of the world’s best,” the former Arsenal midfielder told Caught Offside.

“If Arsenal are not performing and matching this ambition then there will always be links to other clubs who are doing better at any given moment.

“I do however think Arsenal are moving in the right direction and he is a major part of that so he should stay as we as fans all hope.”

The England international has thoroughly impressed at both international and domestic level, being a key member of Mikel Arteta’s young Gunners squad.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch Harvey Elliott’s incredible scooped sliding pass from training that has to be seen to be believed

Whilst we can more than appreciate the quality of the player in question, it’s a potential swoop that may receive too much in the way of resistance from his current club – and understandably so!

The Englishman’s contract does, however, expire in 2024, which gives our recruitment team something in the way of leverage should the London-based outfit stick to their guns and be reluctant to open negotiations.

As a 20-year-old, Saka would tick a lot of boxes for Julian Ward and Co. but it’s not a transfer we can reasonably see happening come the end of the season.

#Ep33 of The Red Nets Podcast: Diaz’s debut, Elliott’s return, Mane to La Liga?… and more!