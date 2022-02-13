Excluded Liverpool star shares three-word online message ahead of Burnley clash

It’s testament to the sheer quality Liverpool have available (when injuries aren’t a massive concern) that Jurgen Klopp is forced into making tough selection calls of the likes of which many a Red is simply not used to.

Curtis Jones was one such casualty, despite having enjoyed a series of strong performances during the January period, though was keen to wish his fellow teammates all the best on Twitter ahead of their impending meeting with Burnley.

The Merseysiders named a strong squad for the challenge in question, with Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita returning to the first-XI and Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino starting together for the first time since October.

It’s an incredibly tough call for Jurgen, though one could hardly blame the manager for selecting the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott and Co. in what has to be one of the (if not the) strongest benches we’ve seen all season.

We must admit surprise at not seeing our classy Spaniard rewarded for his superb outing against Leicester City, though we can only imagine our head coach taking precautions and rotating options for another gruelling month of football.

If we can manage to keep everyone fit and ready, however, it’s a packed schedule we look more than ready for.

