‘Framework’ of Fabio Carvalho to Liverpool transfer ‘in place’, confirms Kevin Palmer; Reds may need to make one compromise

Liverpool came close but not close enough to sorting out their second potential transfer in the winter window, with talks over a move for Fabio Carvalho going down to the wire.

According to a tweet from the Sunday World’s Kevin Palmer, however, it seems that hope springs eternal as far as the transfer in question is concerned, with both the Reds and Fulham in ongoing discussions over a potential summer deal.

Update… the framework of an agreement is in place for Fabio Carvalho to join Liverpool. Fulham have floated the prospect of the player being loaned to them next season so the fine details are still to be resolved. Liverpool keen to get it done quickly #LFC pic.twitter.com/q05FUxh1qC — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) February 13, 2022

With a fee having been agreed upon at the time, it seems likely that the pair will be capable of coming to some kind of final agreement lest the Cottagers wish to gamble on a tribunal or losing their starlet for next to nothing to a European outfit.

The prospect of the teenager being loaned back to Marco Silva’s men is an interesting option, though one we may be keen to avoid given that Jurgen Klopp’s contract remains set to expire in 2024.

That being said, given how highly-rated the 19-year-old attacking midfielder is, of course, it may be a concession we’re willing to make if absolutely necessary to avoid being pipped to Carvalho’s signature by a European rival.

Ultimately, the balance of power has shifted somewhat since deadline day, and the fact that the London-based outfit is running out of options could work in our recruitment team’s favour.

