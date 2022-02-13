How Brexit regulations could help young Liverpool star gain work permit and achieve first-team dream

In amongst the fanfare of Luis Diaz’s January arrival at Liverpool, many seemed to forget about the club’s 22-year-old star, Anderson Arroyo, presuming the former to be the club’s first Colombian signing.

The former FC Porto start certainly holds the title of the first Colombian to play competitively for the Reds, with his compatriot yet to be fielded by Jurgen Klopp due to the lack of a work permit.

“Liverpool have always been attentive to me while out on loan,” the teenager told Liverpool.com. “I want to establish myself in European football and hopefully one day stay at Liverpool.”

It’s an issue that fans will be more than familiar with, having been denied much in the way of a look at Taiwo Awoniyi due to the lack of international minutes.

That being said, there’s a certain Brexit-connected loophole that could enable the realisation of the centre-half’s Liverpool selection dreams sometime in the near future potentially.

“His obstacle en route to Liverpool is an elusive work permit, which he has failed to attain so far, but new Brexit regulations could now make it easier for him to receive it, based on the 15 point rule,” Ben Bocsak wrote for the publication. “For example, if he were to become a regular for Colombia’s national team or if he could make the move up to La Liga next season and play regularly there, he would stand a good chance of being granted the paperwork.”

Given how well the Nigerian has taken to life in the German top-flight, it would be a massive shame to see another talent lost to the mire of bureaucracy and red tape.

He’d have his work cut out for him breaking into the first-team regardless, given the availability of Virgil van Dijk and Co., though Arroyo’s versatility is more than sure to appeal to a manager who prizes tactical flexibility.

