‘It’s distinctly possible’ – Michael Owen weighs in on the Premier League title race after Liverpool’s victory at Turf Moor

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has claimed that the chance of the Reds winning the Premier League this season is ‘distinctly possible’ after his former side defeated Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor.

A first-half Fabinho strike was enough to earn Jurgen Klopp’s side all three points in Lancashire and Owen has claimed there is still ‘a long way to go’ in the title race.

“It’s one of those games and you tick it off and say it was a grind,” Owen told Premier League productions (via the Sport Review).

“You get three points and get out of there. They say the wins that aren’t pretty are the hallmark of champions. They’ve got a long way to go.

“I don’t think Jurgen Klopp will look back and think ‘that was a great win’.”

Owen added: “The next team to make a mistake [in the title race] has to be Manchester City now. If Liverpool win their game in hand and beat Manchester City, the difference will be three points and it’s distinctly possible.”

Manchester City really are setting the pace this term and it’s impressive that we are somewhat keeping up with them – how boring would the league be otherwise?

We’ve only lost two games all season and remain in contention for four different trophies this season.

Earlier this season the capability to see out games and hold onto leads cost us.

We were 2-0 up against both Brighton and Chelsea and ended up drawing those games whilst also leading Pep Guardiola’s side at Anfield with less than 10 minutes to go before having to settle for a share of the spoils.

We just need to continue performing to our usual high standards and see what silverware we end up with at the end of the season.