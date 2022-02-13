Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool have entered into contract talks with James Milner

Jurgen Klopp has shared that James Milner’s future at Liverpool is far from over, with the German insisting that there was ‘no chance’ the veteran midfielder would retire.

The Reds boss’ comments made to reporters in his pre-match presser, as relayed on Twitter by Goal’s Neil Jones, made it clear that the club have already entered into negotiations with the Englishman.

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will hold talks with James Milner over a new contract. “There are talks, but like always, we usually don’t comment further on that. “But yes, the club will be in talks with Milly, so we will see. There is no chance that Milly will retire."#LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/VVAP2CWofQ — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 12, 2022

The 36-year-old’s current terms are set to expire in the summer, with many having expected the player to finally call it a day in the famous red shirt.

READ MORE: Ex-Red weighs in on ‘amazing’ Liverpool-linked Arsenal star who could ‘become one of the world’s best’

Presumably, we’d imagine that a deal keeping the former Manchester City star at Anfield would only do so for a further year.

Whilst it’s not exactly as much of a clear priority for us given that all three of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino’s contracts are still set to expire in 2023, there’s no questioning the value his experience in the dressing room brings.

In a similar vein to Jordan Henderson, Milner helps set the standards at the club and continues to prove to be a guiding voice for new transfers and young talents.

#Ep33 of The Red Nets Podcast: Diaz’s debut, Elliott’s return, Mane to La Liga?… and more!