Length of contract Liverpool are prepping for James Milner reported by Fichajes journalist

Liverpool are reportedly looking beyond the forward line when considering potential contract updates, with it being claimed that James Milner could be the latest star set to extend his stay at Anfield.

The Reds are said to be interested in offering the veteran midfielder a one year deal with the option of an additional year, as claimed in a tweet from Fichajes’ Ekrem Konur.

The 36-year-old has enjoyed a highly productive few years in the famous red shirt, being one of Jurgen Klopp’s go-to men when it came to filling a spot in the first-XI (wherever the need may be).

Beyond his versatility, however, the ex-Manchester City star is deemed to be an integral figurehead in the dressing room, helping bridge the gap between the Academy and the first-team and helping new signings adjust to life in Merseyside.

There have been some concerns online, however, that by offering an extension to the Englishman it could rule out a bigger contract for in-form winger, Mo Salah, who is yet to agree on terms with the club.

We at the Empire of the Kop find it hard to believe that the Egyptian international’s future will come down to whether or not Milner remains at L4 beyond the summer window and we’d be all for the club holding on to him if Klopp and Co. genuinely believe the player still brings something to the team.

