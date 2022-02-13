Liverpool fans will love Rebeca Tavares’ latest tweet about ‘fabulous’ Fabinho

Fabinho gave Liverpool the lead in the first half at Turf Moor and his wife has taken to Twitter to express her feelings towards our No. 3.

He reacted quickly after Sadio Mane’s headed flick from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner forced Burnley No.1 Nick Pope into a point-blank stop – Pope’s save was parried back to the Brazilian who slammed home from close range in the 40th minute.

His wife tweeted: ‘Oh my Fab, you are Fabulous’.

Most Liverpool fans will agree with Tavares’s tweet as the former AS Monaco man is such an important part of our team – if he was to begin adding goals to his game, he now has five goals in his last seven appearances, then he would be an unbelievable all-round midfielder.

READ MORE: (Video) World-class keeping from Alisson as Liverpool No.1 expertly handles Weghorst one-v-one

A lot of supporters are claiming that the midfield area is a position in which we need to strengthen in the summer with a lot of our stars including Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson not as young as they once were.

For now, though, the midfield area appears to be the one part of the pitch in which Jurgen Klopp has the most options.

You can see the tweet below via @reebecatavares on Twitter.

Oh my Fab , you are Fabulous — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) February 13, 2022