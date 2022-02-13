Liverpool fans will love the 2022 statistic highlighting Fabinho’s dominance over Cristiano Ronaldo

After Fabinho netted the winning goal for Liverpool in their 1-0 defeat of Burnley at Turf Moor a pretty remarkable stat has surfaced on social media.

The goal was the Brazilian’s fifth goal in seven appearances which is a pretty impressive run of form for a defensive midfielder – a man that is often challenged with the task of breaking up opponent’s attacks and preventing goals, rather than scoring them.

Richard Jolly, a journalist who writes for the Guardian, the Observer and FourFourTwo, amongst others, decided to highlight the fact that our No. 3 has scored five goals in 2022 whilst Manchester United forward, and the player that many recognise as the best in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, has scored none.

READ MORE: ‘Framework’ of Fabio Carvalho to Liverpool transfer ‘in place’, confirms Kevin Palmer, Reds may need to make one compromise

The former AS Monaco man has been quality this season and he’s such an important part of the team – if he can continue finding the back of the net with this much regularity then he can become even better!

You can see @RichJolly’s tweet below via Twitter.

Goals in 2022: Fabinho 5 Cristiano Ronaldo 0. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) February 13, 2022