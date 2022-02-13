Liverpool predicted XI v Burnley: Mane benched & Klopp keeps faith in Diaz

Liverpool’s upcoming clash with Burnley is a tie that screams of a potential banana slip for Jurgen Klopp’s title hopefuls.

The German will certainly be keen to avoid handing Sean Dyche’s men their fourth league draw in a row after the Clarets secured stalemates against Arsenal, Watford and Manchester United.

With 12 points once again separating the Reds and Manchester City (with the former possessing two games in hand to halve the deficit), it remains critical that the Anfield-based outfit continues to build momentum to keep the pace with the Cityzens.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool have entered into contract talks with James Milner

Ahead of Alisson Becker in goal, we’re going for a repeat of the centre-back partnership favoured for our 2-0 win over Leicester City in Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

In the middle of the park, a combination of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho seems likely, with the latter pair having once again thoroughly impressed.

Up top, despite Sadio Mane’s return to the squad, we can see Klopp keeping the Senegalese international ready on the bench, similarly to how he approached, Mo Salah’s return from the AFCON, with Luis Diaz rewarded for his fine league debut showing alongside Mo Salah and Diogo Jota.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Diaz, Jota, Salah

#Ep33 of The Red Nets Podcast: Diaz’s debut, Elliott’s return, Mane to La Liga?… and more!