‘The policy here is clear’ – Jurgen Klopp provides honest insight into Liverpool’s transfer strategy

Jurgen Klopp has provided an insight into Liverpool’s transfer strategy and claimed that the club need to be extremely smart in their business due to the fact they don’t ‘swim in money’.

The Reds made one signing in the recent January window signing Luis Diaz from Porto for a fee that could eventually rise to £49m.

“It’s no secret but the situation in this club here is that our transfers have to hit the ground [running] because we cannot make a £40m, £50m signing and in the end we think, ‘If he’s [not] playing it’s not so important’ or whatever,” the former Borussia Dortmund said in his pre-match presser (via the club’s official website).

“It can always happen for injury reasons and stuff like this, but it should not happen very often because it’s not that we, [as] we say in Germany, swim in money.

“It’s a wealthy club with no problems but the policy here is clear – we spend what we earn. If we earn more, we can spend more. If we earn less, we can spend less.

The German was also keen to highlight the club’s success of signing players for free, highlighting two players that have been a huge part of the success that he’s tasted since arriving on Merseyside in 2015.

“The club had incredible free transfers with James [Milner] and Joel [Matip], and we brought real talents in with Robbo and other guys. We have our own boys, players were already here before I came and all these kind of things. It’s a mix of everything.”

Liverpool supporters do often get frustrated by the club’s inactivity in the market.

But Klopp is right to point out the fact that although we are a ‘wealthy club’ we simply can’t compete financially with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea – and probably Newcastle United also.

READ MORE: Liverpool predicted XI v Burnley: Mane benched & Klopp keeps faith in Diaz

They can almost sign whoever they want for whatever fee they want and if the player isn’t really a success then it’s not the end of the world – they don’t feel the financial implications as much as us.

So far, since Klopp arrived, we’ve been very smart in the transfer window and he’s done a great job with the squads he’s had.

With the squad now looking its strongest it’s been since the former Mainz boss arrived, let’s hope we can end the season strongly and pick up a bit of silverware on the way.