(Video) Fabinho Liverpool’s unlikely goalscorer again with plucky effort to make it five goals in seven games

Fabinho is well known for his tough tackling and quality protection he offers to our defence but he’s once again found himself on the scoresheet for Liverpool after reacting quickly to a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner.

The goal is the Brazilian’s fourth Premier League goal of the season and he’s now scored five goals in his last seven appearances for the Reds.

He initially forced Nick Pope into a great point-blank stop but the ‘keeper had no chance after he slammed home the rebound from close range in the 40th minute.

The Burnley No. 1 had been forced into a couple of decent stops earlier in the half, similar to Alisson Becker in the Liverpool goal.

The former AS Monaco man has us 1-0 up at the break – let’s hope we can push on and put the game to bed early in the second half.

You can catch a clip of our No. 3’s goal below via @its_me_axad on Twitter.