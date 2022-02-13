(Video) Fabinho’s hilarious reaction to reporter suggesting Burnley created ‘a lot of chances’

Liverpool’s match-winner Fabinho expressed his bemusement after the 1-0 victory over Burnley when a reporter claimed that Burnley created ‘a lot of chances’ against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The former AS Monaco man netted the only goal of the game in the 40th minute and his strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Post-match, the reporter asked him: “They had a lot of chances today Burnley didn’t they, do you not think so? I mean they had three or four really big chances.”

To which Fabinho replied: “No, not really, a couple.”

It’s the facial expressions that make the 28-year-old’s response rather comical – it’s good to see that he has a lot of confidence and belief in the side and he was encouraged by our performance.

A lot of the chances that the Clarets did create were offside but with the linesmen ordered to no longer raise their flag immediately, Sean Dyche’s players were allowed the opportunity to pull the trigger or force Alisson Becker into a number of saves.

You can catch our No. 3’s hilarious reaction below via @DAZNFootball on Twitter.

Fabinho's answer when he was asked about Burnley's chances against Liverpool is just priceless 😂 pic.twitter.com/wMQmKWF8I5 — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) February 13, 2022