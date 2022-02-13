(Video) Harry Maguire’s tragic ‘no look’ defending captured in hilariously embarrassing clip

There was a time when some were bold enough to compare Harry Maguire to Liverpool’s colossal No.4, Virgil van Dijk, following the English international’s big money switch from Leicester City to Manchester United.

Following his move, however, the centre-half has looked anything but close to the level of cool elegance the Dutchman exudes on the pitch, with one clip capturing the former completely wrong-footed during the Red Devils’ clash with Southampton.

It’s further evidence arguably of the rebuild needed at the Theatre of Dreams, with Ralf Rangnick’s men miles off the levels of their city rivals and Liverpool at the peak of the Premier League.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @7octave1 & BT Sport:

Maguire with the no look defending 😂 pic.twitter.com/2gHJHRnMVi — akan_Des (@7octave1) February 13, 2022