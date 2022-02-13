(Video) ‘He’s absolutely at his best again’ – Klopp discusses recent showings of Van Dijk as Liverpool keep 12th PL clean sheet of the season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Virgil van Dijk is ‘at his best again’ after the central defender helped the Reds earn their twelfth Premier League clean sheet in the 1-0 victory over Burnley.

Some are suggesting that the former Southampton man is not the same player that he was before the injury but his recent showings suggest otherwise.

When asked if he believes our No. 4 is now back to his best, the German said: “Definitely, definitely, you can see it in all movements and everything, so that’s how it is.

“We were always convinced that it will happen.

“Nobody knows exactly what is the reason why, is it a little issue [or] is it timing?

“He’s completely back on track, he’s absolutely at his best again and I would say it’s good timing because a decisive part of the season is coming up now obviously and long may it continue.”

Virg was solid all afternoon against Sean Dyche’s side and didn’t put a foot wrong.

If he can continue this form for the rest of the season and our attacking players can continue to find the back of the net then there’s no reason why we can’t finish the season with a couple of pieces of silverware.

You can catch a video of Klopp discussing van Dijk below via our Twitter page.

🗣️"He's completely back on track, he's absolutely at his best again." Jurgen Klopp reflects on Virgil van Dijk's Burnley performance 👊 #LFC pic.twitter.com/G8SgHTG0Fl — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 13, 2022