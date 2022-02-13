(Video) Jubilant Klopp reacts to huge three points at Turf Moor with classic post-match celebration

Three points taken at Burnley is by no means an easy feat for any visiting side and Liverpool certainly had their work cut out for them to find the winning goal.

With the lion’s share of the spoils secured, bringing the Merseysiders back to within nine points of league leaders Manchester City, a jubilant Jurgen Klopp approached his side’s travelling fans for a few salvos of his traditional fist-pumps celebration.

An effort courtesy of Fabinho proved to be the difference at Turf Moor with the Brazilian picking up his fifth goal in seven games.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @ZAGKAG1811:

An ugly 1-0 win. I’ll take them all day long. Fist pumps from Klopp 👊🏼 Well played Redmen !!! pic.twitter.com/aCVqVxtA7t — ZAGKAG (@ZAGKAG1811) February 13, 2022