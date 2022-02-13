(Video) Jurgen Klopp discusses Fabinho’s winning goal at Turf Moor as Liverpool defeat rock-bottom Burnley

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has discussed Fabinho’s winning goal at Turf Moor and claimed that the Brazilian would’ve scored ‘much more goals for Liverpool’ if he’d allowed the 28-year-old enter the box for offensive set-pieces.

The Brazil international slammed home from close range in the 40th minute against Sean Dyche’s side after displaying good movement and poacher’s instinct.

“He probably would have scored much more goals for Liverpool if I put him in the box around offensive set-pieces,” the German said.

“Only recently we put him in and since then he scores. [It was a] great goal, absolutely great goal.

“Yes, the space where the ball came to Sadio was the plan but not in that height obviously – Sadio made absolutely the most of it with a great header and a great deflection.

“[The] timing [was] perfect, Fab is there, first one and then, yeah, [he] scores a counter-pressing goal in the six-yard box which was absolutely outstanding.”

It was quality from the midfielder to react quickest and slam home from close range after Nick Pope had initially made a great save.

With the movement that the former AS Monaco man made, he was a step ahead of the rest of the players on the pitch and his clever positioning paid off.

Long may Fabinho’s impressive performances and goal-scoring continue – it was his fifth goal in seven appearances.

You can see the former Borussia Dortmund boss discussing our No. 3's goal below via our Twitter page.

🗣️"He probably would have scored much more goals for Liverpool if I put him in the box around offensive set-pieces." Klopp on Liverpool's goalscorer v Burnley, Fabinho 🇧🇷 #LFC pic.twitter.com/thdLLb4h3G — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 13, 2022