(Video) Klopp explains why Luis Diaz didn’t start against Burnley

Jurgen Klopp admitted that the Burnley game presented a challenge potentially too far for winter signing Luis Diaz following his recent arrival in Merseyside.

The German acknowledged that the attacker had already adapted well to life in his Liverpool squad, though favoured a forward line comprised of Bobby Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane for the task at hand.

With games against Inter Milan and Norwich City coming up next, however, we’d expect the Colombian to see more of the pitch in the next few weeks.

