(Video) Klopp makes Fabinho goals admission after Brazilian scores match-winning goal v Burnley

Fabinho was the man of the hour for Liverpool in a difficult clash at Turf Moor, producing the winning goal in the first-half.

Reflecting on the Brazil international’s involvement in the tie, Jurgen Klopp noted that it was entirely possible the midfielder would have grabbed a few more goals for the Reds had he been encouraged to sit in the box during set-pieces.

The result sees us cut the deficit between ourselves and Manchester City to nine points, with a game in hand remaining.

