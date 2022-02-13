(Video) New Luis Diaz song heard for the first time as Liverpool fans travel to Burnley

Liverpool’s January signing Luis Diaz has hit the ground running at his new club and Reds supporters may have already created a new song for their No. 23.

The 25-year-old made his debut last weekend against Cardiff in the FA Cup and started Thursday’s 2-0 defeat of Leicester at Anfield.

He looked extremely sharp against the Foxes and was probably unfortunate to not register his first goal for the club – his performance certainly deserved a goal.

Although he may have had to settle for a spot on the bench at Turf Moor this afternoon with the returning AFCON champion Sadio Mane back in the starting XI, he’ll be hoping to make an impact from the bench in the second half potentially.

The lyrics to the new song appear to be something along the lines of:

“Ohhhhh Luis Diaz, ohhhhh Luis Diaz, we signed the lad from FC Porto, and when he scores he dances with Diogo, he came to play with Mane and Firmino, Luis Diaz sends us f*cking loco”.

You can catch a video of the new song via @connorLfc97 on Twitter.

Ohhh luis diazzz, not the clearest yet 🤌🏼 pic.twitter.com/mzrSCbZjxH — Connor (@connorLfc97) February 13, 2022

READ MORE: Klopp explains surprise exclusion from forward line as Liverpool boss names trio not seen since October