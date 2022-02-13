(Video) Thiago’s first touch of the ball after coming on v Burnley a thing of beauty as he issues superb half-volley pass

Thiago Alcantara has a habit of making the classy and technically brilliant seem everyday, with the Spaniard having produced a superb moment off the bat following his introduction into the clash with Burnley.

Coming on for skipper Jordan Henderson, it didn’t take the ex-Bayern Munich ace long to wow Liverpool’s travelling fans with a drool-worthy half-volley pass after taking a touch with his chest.

We’re incredibly fortunate to have such quality readily available to come on when Jurgen Klopp deems necessary, and it certainly bodes well for our chances of silverware if we can maintain a healthy squad for the remainder of the campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ESPN:

Miro partidos de futbol enteros para ver si de vez en cuando pasan estas cosas. Thiago es fútbol. pic.twitter.com/WHPpaIuyax — Milton (@mehlton) February 13, 2022