(Video) World-class keeping from Alisson as Liverpool No.1 expertly handles Weghorst one-v-one

Alisson Becker has already been involved in a few mad moments in Liverpool’s visit to Turf Moor, though came to his side’s rescue once more against a hunting Wout Weghorst.

The Brazilian international calmly tracked the winter signing’s movement as the attacker found himself through on goal, expertly shepherding him out wide and safely blocking an attempt on goal before a late offside was given.

It’s yet another example of where the former Roma shotstopper’s world-class quality has been of benefit to Jurgen Klopp’s men, with the Merseysiders going into the break a goal up without a reply from the Clarets.

Alisson is crazy pic.twitter.com/YQjbv4jwqu — Detective Douche (@Tuscaant) February 13, 2022