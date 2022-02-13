‘You don’t know’ – Carragher & Souness clash over Zouma cat-kicking scandal

In one of the more shocking news updates in football, Kurt Zouma’s abusive behaviour towards his cats continues to inspire discussion between commentators, with Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness the latest to give air-time to the incident.

The former Liverpool defender suggested that the West Ham United star could be struggling as a result of the ‘scrutiny’ being faced for his appalling behaviour, with the latter taking a different view on the matter, as relayed on Twitter by PA Media’s Carl Markham.

.@Carra23 on Kurt Zouma "You don't know what he's been through in terms of scrutiny" Graeme Souness "Not as much as the cat has been through" — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) February 13, 2022

After a video of the disgraceful act was shared online, the RSPCA have removed the animals in question from the 27-year-old’s home.

READ MORE: (Video) Jubilant Klopp reacts to huge three points at Turf Moor with classic post-match celebration

In the modern era, it’s truly baffling as to how considerable role models like footballers can let down fans with such behaviour.

Whilst we’d like to see the player punished severely for his actions beyond the removal of his pets, we can understand where Carragher is coming from with regard to a purely mental health perspective, especially in light of the damaging role the media has played in some instances.

Nonetheless, it seems a failing on the part of the Met Police that this incident won’t receive further probing given the abuse that took place.

#Ep33 of The Red Nets Podcast: Diaz’s debut, Elliott’s return, Mane to La Liga?… and more!